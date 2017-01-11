Arctic Cat snowmobiles recalled for fuel leaks, fire risk

WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) – Arctic Cat is recalling almost 21,000 snowmobiles after more than 900 incidents involving leaking fuel, including six reports of fires.

The fuel tank on 2007, 2008 and 2009 models (see list below) can crack, causing fuel to leak on to the hot engine compartment.

No injuries were reported.

The snowmobiles were sold since June 2006 right up until last month.

Owners should stop using these snowmobiles immediately and contact an Arctic Cat dealer to schedule a free repair. Direct mail went out to registered owners to notify them of the recall.

Affected snowmobiles from the 2007, 2008 and 2009 model years:

F models

Jaguar and Jaguar Z1 1100

Bearcat Z1 XT

T500 and T570

TZ1 and TZ1 Turbo

Z1 1100 and Z1 1100 Turbo

The model name can be found on the side of the vehicle. The model number is printed in the owner’s manual.

For more information about the recall and to find a dealer near you, call toll-free 1-800-279-6851 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time or go online to https://www.arcticcat.com/customer-care