Community invited to learn about in-demand automotive jobs

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – The community is invited to learn about in-demand careers in the automotive or trucking industry during Transportation Day at Fox Valley Technical College.

The event is being held Wednesday, Jan. 11, at J.J. Keller Transportation Center, 1825 N. Bluemound Drive, Grand Chute. Hours are noon until 6 p.m.

People will be able to talk to employers about careers in automotive, collision repair, diesel, and truck driving.

They can also learn about credit transfers, and tour classrooms and labs.

There is no need to register.

Action 2 News This Morning’s Kristyn Allen met with instructors to get demonstrations, including Corvette alignment and a truck driving simulator. Watch the videos to see what people learn in these programs.

Click here to learn more about the event: https://www.fvtc.edu/news/Upcoming-Events/transportation-preview-day-214847