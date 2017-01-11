Community invited to learn about in-demand automotive jobs

Kristyn Allen Bio Cropped By Published: Updated:
fox-valley-tech-corvette-alignment

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – The community is invited to learn about in-demand careers in the automotive or trucking industry during Transportation Day at Fox Valley Technical College.

The event is being held Wednesday, Jan. 11, at J.J. Keller Transportation Center, 1825 N. Bluemound Drive, Grand Chute. Hours are noon until 6 p.m.

People will be able to talk to employers about careers in automotive, collision repair, diesel, and truck driving.

They can also learn about credit transfers, and tour classrooms and labs.

There is no need to register.

Action 2 News This Morning’s Kristyn Allen met with instructors to get demonstrations, including Corvette alignment and a truck driving simulator. Watch the videos to see what people learn in these programs.

Click here to learn more about the event: https://www.fvtc.edu/news/Upcoming-Events/transportation-preview-day-214847

 

 

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s