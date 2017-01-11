Debate over whitefish in Green Bay

DYCKESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) – In recent years it’s become a popular catch for ice fishermen on the Bay of Green Bay. Debate is heating up over how — or if — the whitefish harvest on the bay should be divided between recreational and commercial fishermen.

Ice shanties off Dyckesville signal the whitefish are in thick in the lower bay — another sign of the drastic change over the past decade.

“What we’re seeing is populations on the Lake Michigan side of things not doing so well. In contrast, the populations on Green Bay are doing quite well and we’re seeing re-colonization of rivers and other areas in Green Bay and lots of natural reproduction and recruitment,” DNR Fisheries Supervisor David Boyarski said.

The whitefish boom on the bay is prompting commercial fishermen to want a piece of the action.

“The current commercial fishing rules — meaning the zones and the quotas of where they can catch the fish and how many — were set up in the 1980’s, and what some commercial fishermen have asked us is to re-look at those rules to see if we could do something to make them better reflect current whitefish distribution.”

First discussed in public meeting last spring, the idea of commercial fishermen targeting whitefish in the lower bay led to strong opposition from recreational anglers on two fronts.

“The overall sustainability of the whitefish fishery — how much harvest can it stand and the information we have to show that and manage the population. The second is potential by-catch, and by by-catch I mean catch of the walleyes or perch of any other species while the commercial fishermen are out there fishing for whitefish.”

The DNR is holding a public meeting in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday, January 11, on the future of whitefish management. It’s from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Door County Government Building.

Those who can’t attend are encouraged to complete an online survey. Find that by clicking here.