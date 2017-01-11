Developers discuss plans for a new Oshkosh basketball arena

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Plans for a new basketball arena and entertainment complex were the focus of an open house Wednesday night in Oshkosh.

The city is one of three in the state vying for the Milwaukee Bucks’ development league franchise.

A major transition could soon take place on the site of the former Buckstaff Furniture Company if plans are approved by the city that include an arena that developers hope will not only host the Milwaukee Bucks D-League team but also other events.

“That is absolutely the plan. The D-League only has 24 home games, so most of it, be have 300-plus open days so we would definitely be trying to fill it with concerts and other events,” said Greg Pierce of Fox Valley Pro Basketball.

Pierce is leading the effort to bring a D-league team to Oshkosh.

The arena, which would be a part of an area known as the Sawdust District, would have a capacity of 3,500 for basketball and more than 4,000 for concerts.

Greater Oshkosh Development Corp. CEO Jason White said, “We have a need in our community for more court space, for youth tournaments, basketball and sporting events of all kinds for youth, but beyond that convention conferences, fills up a place like this, but also other larger conferences as well.”

The $15 million arena would be privately financed but located in a TIF district.

Sheboygan and Racine are also in the running for the D-League team. Pierce hopes the proposal shows that the city is serious.

“I don’t know where the other two cities stand. We have a building and a plan and we’re already in January and it has to be ready for November and we can be ready so it gives us a huge advantage,” said Pierce.

The proposal is expected to go before the city’s planning committee next week.

The hope is to break ground on the arena sometime in March.