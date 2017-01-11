Difficulty removing ice from frozen roads

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – “Trying.” That’s how Grand Chute’s director of public works describes the past 24 hours.

The snow, rain and freezing temperatures caused many of the town’s drainage inlets to be covered. Melting snow and the rain couldn’t get into the sewers, and that created big, frozen puddles on town streets.

The thick layer of ice can be a hazard for drivers.

They’ve received calls from all over town with requests to clear the drains. Road crews have been out clearing and thawing drainage outlets so any standing water has somewhere to go, but it will take more than that to get these thick sheets of ice off the streets.

“We’ll treat them with salt, and some of them we’ll try to scrape out with one of our graders, one of our snow removal equipment,” Director of Public works Tom Marquardt said.

Grand Chute invites neighbors to grab a shovel, hoe or ice pick — whatever it takes — to clear drains on their street. Just chip the ice away.