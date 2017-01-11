Fond du Lac County fire department icon dies

TOWN OF ELDORADO, Wis. (WBAY) – The Fond du Lac County fire service community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Rodney Menne, the former Town of Eldorado Fire Chief, was found dead at the fire department early Tuesday morning. His death doesn’t appear suspicious.

Menne’s death won’t just leave a void at the fire department, but in the community as well.

Hearts are heavy at the Town of Eldorado Fire Department. According to Captain Jerry Borski, “He was a funny guy. He liked to have fun. He liked to be part of the group and he enjoyed life. He had a short life, but he enjoyed life, shorter than you should have but I think he enjoyed it to the fullest.”

Fifty-three year old Rodney Menne, or “Tiny” as he was known, died just days ago. An icon in the Fond du Lac County fire service, he was the former Town of Eldorado fire chief and was currently serving as the first assistant chief at the time of his death.

Steve Beer is an Assistant Fire Chief with the Fond du Lac Fire Department. He’s known Rodney Menne for years. He says, “He represented Fond du Lac County Fire Chiefs at meetings and his heart and soul was just into the fire service and EMS service as a first responder.”

Menne joined the Town of Eldorado Fire Department in his early 20’s, dedicating the last 30 years to the department, making it his second home and the members his family.

Current Chief Gary Haas says, “He was on building committee when we got this new firehouse, many apparatus committee, if there was anything to be done he was willing to do it be it bookwork, maintaining some of the trucks, training, he loved doing it all”

But it wasn’t just the fire department he was committed to, his death will leave a void in the community where he was born and raised.

Jerry Borski adds, “It’s people like this who make our community a wonderful place to live and this community will miss Tiny.”

A celebration of Tiny Menne’s life will be held here at the fire department on Saturday January 21st from noon until four, the public is welcome to attend.