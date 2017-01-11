Fond du Lac Police to increase presence at high school Thursday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – Fond du Lac police officers are increasing their presence at Fond du Lac High School “out of an abundance of caution” after a threatening note was found.

The note was found late Wednesday afternoon. Police don’t offer details about the note but say the threat referred to something happening Thursday.

School officials notified police as part of their emergency plan.

Police say neither law enforcement nor school officials think this threat is credible. However, there will be police inside and outside the school.

