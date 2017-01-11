FVTC holds a transportation career day

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – Fox Valley Technical College is showing what the transportation field has to offer prospective job seekers.

The school hosted an open house Wednesday to show off its four transportation programs in automotive, collision repair, diesel and truck driving.

Visitors could talk to instructors and students, watch them work, and even try a driving simulator.

College officials say all the specialties in the transportation field are in high demand right now.

“We are losing quite a few technicians as far as retirement goes, and we’re trying to produce as many technicians as we can for industry. That being said, we can’t keep up. The demand is way higher than what our colleges can produce in terms of qualified technicians,” automotive technology instructor Bob Hicks said.

“If you enjoy working with your hands and you love cars, there’s great opportunities to move around. You’ll get a job. You’ll make decent money. It’s almost guaranteed. It’s hard to say no if you enjoy the field,” student Kyle Gledhill said.