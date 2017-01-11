Green Bay aldermen propose wheel tax

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The way the City of Green Bay goes about approving and paying or street improvements could change.

A few city council members believe a wheel tax may be the best option.

Janet Angus says the way the city has to change its ways.

“Really, something has to change. I have potholes on my street,” she says. “Right now people in my neighborhood have to come up with all kinds of money.”

Right now if the road your house sits on needs repairs, it’s up to you and your neighbors to pay an assessment.

“It has been the burden of the people who live on those roads. One of my constituents has to pay $150,000 for an assessment fee because he has some farm land out on Humboldt Road. That is a huge amount of money. That is a devastating amount,” Alderwoman Barbara Dorff said.

Dorff says that just isn’t fair, and that’s why she supports a wheel tax.

“I use that road, I use Humboldt Road, so the idea of a wheel tax is to spread that assessed amount that is needed to fix that road over everyone who owns a car,” Dorff said.

Alderman Bill Galvin agrees, saying a wheel tax offers more control.

“I like the idea of a wheel tax because now Green Bay controls their own destiny, instead of waiting for the county to institute a half-cent sales tax or the government to kick in money,” he said.

“I think overall we got some work to do as far as Public Works,” Alderman John Vanderleest said, “but I think you are doing what you can with what you have. And even if we raise the taxes, there’s only so many roads you can cover.”

Council members have tasked the Public Works Department to gather more information.

But they say they’ve been stuck in the same track for years and are hoping to start moving this idea forward.

“We’re 8 million to 24 million dollars behind on road improvements, and the way we are doing it now is not going to catch up. We are just spinning our wheels for years, and we are not going to catch up, and I think this is the most viable way to do it,” Alderman Chris Wery said.