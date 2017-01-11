Green Bay hosts downtown Packers pep rally Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay is ready to celebrate the Packers’ playoff victory and get fans pumped for Sunday’s showdown in Dallas.

The city is organizing another pep rally downtown at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza, at the corner of North Washington and Cherry streets. It will be held Friday, January 13, at 3:30 p.m.

Mayor Jim Schmitt will serve up the winnings of his wager with New York Mayor Bill De Blasio from the Packers-Giants game: Boylan’s Soda, Junior’s cheesecake and Murray’s bagels.

The mayor will also reveal the delicious local fare he’s putting on the line against Dallas.