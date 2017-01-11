Green Bay Police asked to look for existing building to move into

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The process for building a new public safety building in Green Bay is delayed slightly.

The city’s Finance Committee has instructed the Police Department to search within two miles of downtown for any existing structures which could be repurposed or remodeled, instead of constructing a whole new building.

City council members want to make sure they’re being fiscally responsible.

The committee approved spending up to $10,000 during the search. The department will report back to the committee, likely at the Finance Committee meeting at the end of this month.

As Action 2 News has reported, the current, 87-year-old building that houses the police department and fire administration offices poses challenges for equipment and evidence storage.