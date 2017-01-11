How much snow did you get on January 11?

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Snow, sleet, freezing rain. The Fox Valley saw it all again Wednesday, creating an additional slippery hazard on roads that are already covered in ice.
Snowfall totals are listed alphabetically by community.
|Community
|County
|Total
|Time
|Appleton (southeast)
|Calumet
|3.0″
|8:45 PM
|Ashwaubenon
|Brown
|1.0″
|8:00 PM
|Chilton
|Calumet
|6.1″
|9:00 PM
|Fond du Lac
|Fond du Lac
|2.0″
|8:30 PM
|Manitowoc
|Manitowoc
|5.5″
|9:00 PM
|Mishicot
|Manitowoc
|3.8″
|9:00 PM
|New Holstein
|Calumet
|1.5″
|8:45 PM
|Oshkosh
|Winnebago
|4.5″
|8:45 PM
|Two Rivers
|Manitowoc
|5.0″
|9:00 PM