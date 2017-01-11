How much snow did you get on January 11?

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Snow, sleet, freezing rain. The Fox Valley saw it all again Wednesday, creating an additional slippery hazard on roads that are already covered in ice.

Snowfall totals are listed alphabetically by community.

Community County Total Time
Appleton (southeast) Calumet 3.0″ 8:45 PM
Ashwaubenon Brown 1.0″ 8:00 PM
Chilton Calumet 6.1″ 9:00 PM
Fond du Lac Fond du Lac 2.0″ 8:30 PM
Manitowoc Manitowoc 5.5″ 9:00 PM
Mishicot Manitowoc 3.8″ 9:00 PM
New Holstein Calumet 1.5″ 8:45 PM
Oshkosh Winnebago 4.5″ 8:45 PM
Two Rivers Manitowoc 5.0″ 9:00 PM

