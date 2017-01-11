Icy roads and snow present travel dangers; dozens of schools closed

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Patchy glare ice on untreated roads and side streets is the main concern for travelers Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement agencies are urging everyone to take it slow, leave a little early if possible, and leave stopping distance between you and other vehicles.

NE WI 1/11/17: Be #WeatherAware for patchy ice on untreated roads. Periods of snow. Another 1-4". High: 23°. #WBAY pic.twitter.com/csOo0SmmQP — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) January 11, 2017

If your street looks anything like our parking lot, u know why many districts didn't want to send buses out this AM pic.twitter.com/o5wa6035D5 — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 11, 2017

Take your time this morning! The streets, especially the side streets, are very icy. Leave plenty of stopping distance. — Appleton Fire Dept. (@appletonfire) January 11, 2017

There is a lot of ice today. Many schools are delaying or cancelling. Leave early if you have to drive this morning.#wiwx — Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) January 11, 2017

In addition to the ice, we’re looking at 1-4 inches of snow Wednesday:

