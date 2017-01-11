Icy roads and snow present travel dangers; dozens of schools closed

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Patchy glare ice on untreated roads and side streets is the main concern for travelers Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement agencies are urging everyone to take it slow, leave a little early if possible, and leave stopping distance between you and other vehicles.

In addition to the ice, we’re looking at 1-4 inches of snow Wednesday:

