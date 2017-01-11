No Change In Nelson Status; Injury Report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Packers first practice for Sunday’s playoff game against the Cowboys takes place without the NFL’s leader in touchdown receptions. As expected, Jordy Nelson was not inside the Hutson Center today with the rest of the team on Wednesday. Coach McCarthy says Nelson is making progress, but there are still no plans for him to even attempt to practice until Saturday. The Packers leading receiver reportedly suffered multiple broken ribs as a result of a hit from the Giants’ Leon Hall last Sunday.

It appears likely that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will have to beat the NFC’s number one seed without their number one receiver. “It’s tough,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “We’ve played a lot of football together. You realize how important these opportunities are, how they don’t come around every single year. We feel great about our team. Obviously, we feel better with 87 in the lineup. He’s a classy guy and a great teammate. I was with him last night and the night before. He’s staying positive and he’s hopeful. “We’re going to try to get this one and hopefully get him back if he can’t play this week.”

A year ago, the Packers offense struggled to overcome the loss of Nelson, who missed the entire season with an ACL injury. But both Rodgers and McCarthy insist they are better equipped to handle Nelson’s absence this time around. “We are a different offense than we were a year ago, just the way we’ve been playing as afar as some of the schemes, and where we are in our season,” said McCarthy. He added, “So obviously our production is a lot higher than we were a year ago. The development of a number of our younger players is higher than a year ago. So I would say we are definitely better prepared than we were a year ago.”

Here is the first official injury report for Wednesday from both teams: