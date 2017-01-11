Oshkosh man accused of abusing two-month old daughter

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – A 31-year-old Oshkosh man has been arrested on suspicion of abusing his two-month old daughter.

The Oshkosh Police Department says the child suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

The father took the child to Mercy Medical Center. The girl was later transported to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Oshkosh Police say the child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not release the name of the suspect. He has been taken to jail.

The alleged abuse happened on Jan. 10, according to police.

