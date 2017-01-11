Oshkosh Police investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Oshkosh Fire Department is investigating a house fire which they’ve ruled “suspicious.”

At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, crews were called to a home in the 300 block of W. 6th Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

There were eight people in the home when the fire broke out, and they all made it out safely.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, but not before it caused extensive smoke and heat damage to the home, according to the Oshkosh Fire Department.

“The fire is being ruled suspicious at this time and is being investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department,” reads a statement from the fire department.

One person was treated on scene for a hand injury.

No firefighters were injured.

The residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.