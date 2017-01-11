Packers D expects better showing in rematch

The Packers regular season date with Dallas was a disaster.

Turnovers, injuries, and inexperience all played a part.

Green Bay was without corner Quinten Rollins, and Damarious Randall hurt his groin, but it was another corner who was victimized the most.

The inexperience of Ladarius Gunter was exposed as Cowboys’ rookie Dak Prescott would throw for 3 touchdowns for the first time in his career.

But the former un-drafted defensive back has come a long way in the last 3 months.

“Gunter has had a very good year,” said coach Mike McCarthy. “He has fought through a couple injuries and so forth. He played very well this past week against the Giants and he has played a lot of great football for us. I think he has improved a lot since then and I think our whole football team has.”

“As a defense we have changed tremendously in understanding how we want to go at teams and what we are best at,” said inside linebacker Blake Martinez.

Experience is key, but so too is continuity. McCarthy talks about it all the time with the offensive line, but it certainly applies to the defense too. Players have not only gotten healthy, they have become accustomed to playing with each other on the field.

“Once we got that down you could just see you guys moving that much quicker,” Martinez said. “Early in the season we were one or two steps low, but now we are hitting that gap and getting plays in the backfield.”

In the first meeting between these 2 teams, run defense became a challenge with players getting too aggressive, trying to make plays by themselves.

“A few guys played outside of their assignment and that was ultimately what hurt us as far as giving up a few of those big runs,” said linebacker Clay Matthews.

Smarter, more experienced, and comfortable in their own skin, these Packers plan to look much different in showdown #2 against Big D.