Packers offensive line achieves greatness

The men up front have put in masterful work this year, and they were highlighted the last two weeks as Aaron Rodgers was able to scramble for 8 1/2 seconds before finding receivers for touchdowns in each game.

“That’s the play call, it’s called 9’ second pass play’” joked coach Mike McCarthy.

“It seems like we have a couple of those every week,” said right guard T.J. Lang. “It was vintage Aaron. We have seen it all year from him. Especially in the red zone. It gets tiring after a couple seconds, but usually that is when the big plays happen.”

“It’s just a freestyle after you get past 3-4 seconds,” said left guard Lane Taylor. “It is freestyle, you are out of your gap, you were running around like crazy, and it is just about staying in front of your guy.”

“It is something that you have to practice,” Rodgers said. “Mike does a great job, as he always has, of allowing practice plays to continue on regardless of if there would’ve been a sack.”