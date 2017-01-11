Parks Committee proposes using all stadium tax money for fixing roads

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay’s Parks Committee recommends using its share of excess stadium tax money to fix roads.

The committee was tasked with divvying up nearly $2 million that was collected from a half-cent sales tax between the time enough money was raised to cover Lambeau Field renovations and maintenance and when the tax was retired.

Proposals included using some of the money for infrastructure improvements and some for park projects at Red Smith Park, Whitney Park, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and the National Railroad Museum.

Instead, the committee decided to put all of the money into the Public Works Department fund for road repairs.

The full city council will have a chance to weigh in Monday on how that money will be spent.