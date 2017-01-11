Police Foundation buys “game changing” tactical equipment for Green Bay officers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The community is answering a plea for help from the Green Bay Police Department and its new foundation.

One glance inside the department’s training room and you see why the chief calls the arrival of new tactical equipment a “game changer.”

“It’s fantastic,” says Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.

“It’s amazing. Long overdue to be honest,” says Casey Cuene, one of the founding members of the Green Bay Police Foundation.

One-hundred sets of tactical vests and ballistic helmets are now ready for officers to use.

The equipment marks the first big purchase of the Green Bay Police Foundation, created just last summer, with the purpose of funding equipment and training the department otherwise can’t afford.

“It’s a changing world. Our community’s changed. I’ve grown up in this community, and it’s not the same community I grew up in, and we need this equipment now, desperately,” says Cuene.

During a drill in June, officers gave us a unique view of responding to active shooters.

This new equipment allows them to now run in with head protection and a vest designed to stop not just handgun, but rifle rounds, the most common threat from active shooters.

The gear will stay in squad cars, so officers can grab it in seconds.

“They won’t wear these in general calls, but if a call involves a weapon or if a call involves somebody shooting a firearm somewhere or there’s a dispute… I’ve seen cases where someone’s armed with a baseball bat. Well this will give our officers some protection, even against something like that, any kind of head injury,” says Smith.

All this gear wasn’t cheap, and the foundation is still about $10,000 short of paying its bill.

It’s received $100,000 from the Green Bay Packers and Coach Mike McCarthy, but those are matched dollars, meaning the foundation needs to raise $100,000 on its own in order to receive those funds, too.

That will set it on its way to funding even more equipment, training and youth programs.

“In today’s world, the more we can provide the officers in terms of safety, training for health and wellness, difficult situations, it just makes our community stronger, makes the officers stronger,” says Cuene.

