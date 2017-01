GENOA CITY, Wis. (WBAY) – Two Wisconsin sisters reported missing Tuesday have been found safe in Kansas, according to Genoa City Police.

The police department posted on Facebook Tuesday night that Katie Brick, 8, and Jenna Brick, 6, are safe. They were in the process of returning to Wisconsin.

Police said the girls’ mother took them against an order through Walworth County.

No further details were released about how the girls were located or who was with them.