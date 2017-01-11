¡Pollo loco! Taco Bell introduces fried chicken taco shell

Taco Bell naked chicken chalupa
Naked chicken chalupa (photo: Taco Bell)

IRVINE, Calif. (WSPA) – ¡Pollo loco! Taco Bell is going nationwide with a new taco shell of fried chicken.

It’s called the Naked Chicken Chalupa, according to the Taco Bell website.

The chalupa will hit stores on January 26.

The shell is made of fried, white-meat chicken with Mexican spices and seasoning.

The chalupa contains:

Lettuce
Diced tomatoes
Cheddar cheese
Avocado ranch sauce

The price is listed as $2.99.

The website says it will also be sold in a $5 Box with a Doritos® Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco and Medium Drink.

 

