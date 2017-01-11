Sheriff’s Office: Alcohol appears to be factor in Wrightstown crash

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Alcohol appears to be a factor in a crash in the Village of Wrightstown late Tuesday, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to a one-car crash on County Highway ZZ, west of Mallard Road.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling north on the icy highway when he lost control of his van and went into a ditch. The van hit some trees.

The man was taken to a Green Bay hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“He was not wearing his seatbelt and alcohol appears to be a factor,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was the only person in the vehicle.

 

