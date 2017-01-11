This is why people steal Crest White Strips

Police are looking for a female shoplifter after six local pharmacies reported she stole Rogaine, razors and thousands of dollars’ worth of Crest White Strips, leaving their empty boxes on the shelves.

Although the amount she lifted is unusual (more than $6,600) for police, the crime of shoplifting the pricey teeth-whitening strips is actually very common.

“It’s a high value item, and it’s small. It can be concealed,” said Capt. Keith Knoebel of the Green Bay Police Department.

Lots of white strips are listed for sale on sites like eBay—box not included. Sales seem to be fine, with one single seller listed as having sold 3,000-some un-boxed strips.

The ‘steal and re-sell’ scheme is common in this area according to police, but can be hard to prevent since most retailers tell their employees not to stop the thief because of the lawsuits that can come from accusing someone of stealing. Knoebel says many retailers do not stop the customer until they have walked out the door without paying. In that case, a supervisor or retention specialist often warns the police ahead of the confrontation so the cops will be on-hand.

“We get that call quite a bit,” Knoebel said.” And we prefer to have that call, instead of having a confrontation where something bad happens.”

This summer, the world got to see a glimpse of what that confrontation is like for police when the TV show ‘COPS’ came to Green Bay. Crews film a woman leaving ShopKo, and a Green Bay police officer says to her, “‘Stop for me please.”

“What?” she responds.

“Hey, we got a call about a shoplifter,” says the officer, before taking the woman and her cart into the retention specialist’s office. The thief hands over the things she stole, after multiple videos of her around the store are shown putting small, expensive things like jewelry into her shirt and shorts. The woman does not get arrested, but the officer warns her to make better choices.

Captain Knoebel says razor blade cartridges, makeup, and liquor are the most commonly reported stolen items in the city. He’s now telling stores dealing with theft to start making expensive items harder to reach.

“Lock them up,” said Knoebel. “And then they’ll have to have the store personnel come over and open it up to give it to them and I think that’s probably a good way to go.”