UW students, parents await details of governor’s tuition plan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Tuition cuts for undergraduates and extra funding for the University of Wisconsin System. That’s Gov. Scott Walker’s promise to Wisconsin families in his upcoming budget.

But some students and parents wonder if the plan is too good to be true.

“As a parent, you’re more than glad to save a buck,” Josh Westenberger of Menasha said.

But at what cost, asks Westenberger.

His daughter is a freshman at UW-Green Bay, and he worries Gov. Walker’s proposed tuition cuts means her school will lose funding.

“You don’t want your child’s education to suffer,” Westenberger said.

The governor, trying to ease those worries while touring the state Wednesday, stopped in Green Bay.

“The only people that will feel the impact of that are college students and families that’ll pay less going forward in terms of a lower tuition, but the money the University of Wisconsin campuses were collecting will remain the same,” he said.

Tuition will be cut — we don’t know how much — and state aid will make up the difference.

“UWGB or any other campus across the state won’t take a hit from their base,” Gov. Walker said. “The money they have right now that they collect from tuition will not be reduced, we’ll backfill that amount in.”

Lane Earns, provost and vice chancellor at UW-Oshkosh, said, “Nobody wanted to hear ‘tuition cut,’ but on the other hand he also — and people in his office also — talked about, you know, possibly figuring out another way to fund this.”

When asked where the money will come from, the governor simply said the state’s economy has improved, allowing for investments in education.

“Then on top of that we’re going to put additional money in the budget, but we’re going to tie it into performance,” Gov. Walker said.

UWGB seniors Ebanie Schmidt and Brittany Gunka say high-performing universities are the result of strong state funding. They’ve seen the effects cuts can have in the classroom.

“We are short on professors as it is in the art department, so if they do give us more, hopefully we could do more,” said Schmidt.

“I think I’d be excited, but I think at the same time I’d be a little cautious because you never know. Just because he says it doesn’t mean it can happen. I know it has to go through a lot of steps,” Gunka said.