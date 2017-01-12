Bought Milk? You could get cash from a lawsuit settlement

By Published: Updated:
dairy-milk-aisle-supermarket-generic-16x9-hd-undated

If you bought milk in Wisconsin at any time in the past 13 years, you might be eligible for some cash.

It’s part of a settlement of a class-action lawsuit alleging some dairy co-ops conspired to reduce the size of their herds to raise the price of milk.

The lawsuit includes Wisconsin and about a dozen other states.

The payout is unclear. A $52 million pool will be divided among lawyers and every consumer who signs up. A website for filling claims says individuals could receive $45 to $70, but it also gives an example of a fixed $30 payment.

“Depends on how many people apply,” UW-Madison agricultural economist Robert Cropp, an expert witness in the case, said. “But I don’t think we’re looking at very many bucks.”

The deadline to sign up for a share of the payout is January 31 at www.boughtmilk.com.

You’ll be asked to provide your name and email address and confirm which of four statements apply to you.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s