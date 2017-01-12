Community invited to open house at new mental health facility

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A new mental health facility will soon open its doors in Green Bay, and the community is invited to get a look at the building and learn about its services.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, at Willow Creek Behavioral Health, 1351 Ontario Rd.

The open house is 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.

The facility will offer a number of services, including inpatient and outpatient treatment, detox and substance abuse treatment, and therapy.

Willow Creek was 72 beds. It will treat both adults and children.

Willow Creek is operated by Strategic Behavioral Health. Green Bay is the company’s 10th facility in the United States.

The process of bringing this facility to Green Bay started more than two years ago, when Strategic Behavioral Health said it saw a great need in the area.

“Due to stigma, people will typically avoid seeking care until it’s a crisis and you can’t avoid it anymore,” says Doug Ginn, CEO, Willow Creek Behavioral Health. “We interact with the community in educating and explaining to people that the prevalence of mental health issues is profound. For people to think that’s something that happens over there, that’s not really realistic.”

Willow Creek plans to start accepting patients on Jan. 17, 2017.

WILLOW CREEK WEBSITE: http://www.willowcreekbh.com/