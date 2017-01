WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Traffic is moving at a crawl in the southbound lanes of Interstate 41 at Highway 76 in the Oshkosh area.

A crash has closed two lanes of southbound traffic, meaning traffic is down to one lane.

Officials have not said if this crash is weather-related, but roads are slick. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation lists major highways in Northeast Wisconsin as either snow covered or slippery.

Fresh snow is covering icy spots.

SLOWDOWN on I-41 southbound at Hwy 76 (Jackson St) exit north of Oshkosh because of a crash. Traffic down to 1 lane pic.twitter.com/SJTeinP2GF — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 12, 2017

