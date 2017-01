ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – Fans of 80’s headbangers music will have a ball with three of the biggest names in “hair metal” performing together this spring.

Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla are in concert at Brown County’s Resch Center on April 19.

The bands announced the stop as part of their 2017 North American Tour.

Tickets go on sale February 10.

PMI Entertainment, which manages the Resch Center, says more information will be released later.