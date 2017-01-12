Denmark teen charged in child porn case appears in court

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Denmark high school student charged with possession of child pornography appeared in court Thursday morning.

Brandon Zittlow, 17, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

During Thursday’s hearing, Zittlow’s defense attorney requested a motion that a judge amend his client’s bond so Zittlow could do school work at home. However, the prosecution argued this would give Zittlow access to electronic devices and internet, which is currently a violation of bond.

The defense agreed to argue the matter at Zittlow’s next court appearance, and the judge ordered the conditions of bond to continue.

A date could be scheduled with the court commissioner if Zittlow’s attorney finds a way for his client to study at home with no electronic devices or internet access.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says sexually-explicit video files in Zittlow’s possession involved children who hadn’t reached puberty.

The online file storage site Dropbox contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspicious videos uploaded by an account on November 10. The center notified the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Zittlow was taken into custody after investigators questioned him at Denmark High School, where he’s a senior.

According to the complaint, Zittlow admitted looking at images of girls as young as 10 years old and trading photos of naked girls on social apps.

Investigators say they found 10 videos with child pornography on his smart phone. Some of the children appear to be under 12 years old.