Electric skateboard recalled for potential fire hazard

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (WBAY) – Lithium-ion battery packs are at the center of another recall.

California-based Boosted is voluntarily recalling its 2nd Generation Boosted Dual+ electric skateboards after two reports of the battery packs overheating and smoking. No injuries were reported.

The battery packs are attached to the bottom of the wooden skateboard in a black, plastic enclosure with an orange power button. Serial numbers that start with S2634 through S2644 are printed on a white sticker on the bottom of the boards.

The boards were sold since last September for about $1,500.

You should stop using the skateboards immediately, and contact Boosted for more information. Call toll-free 1-844-395-0070 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Central, or visit boostedboards.com and click on Battery Pack Recall.