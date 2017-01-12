Green Bay, Dallas mayors place tasty bets on outcome of Sunday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Local delicacies are on the line again when the Green Bay Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys in this weekend’s playoff game.

Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt and Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings worked out a friendly, tasty wager of brats versus barbecue.

Ski’s Meats is supplying Green Bay’s mayor in the unlikely event of a Packers loss.

Dallas hasn’t said what kind of barbecue it will most certainly be shipping to Northeast Wisconsin. When the teams met in the playoffs two years ago, Rawlings wagered barbecue from caterer Pecan Lodge, billed as “Dallas’s most award-winning BBQ.” Sounds good. You may as well ship it now, Mayor.