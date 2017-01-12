High school scores: January 12

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner
Altoona 60, Cadott 45
Amherst 50, Markesan 32
Appleton West 64, Hortonville 61
Assumption 89, Northland Lutheran 53
Barneveld 55, Pecatonica 36
Beaver Dam 74, West Bend East 60
Belleville 81, Waterloo 66
Benton 60, Scales Mound 28
Cassville 71, Belmont 36
Cedar Grove-Belgium 70, Kohler 54
Coleman 65, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40
Crivitz 74, Gillett 52
Darlington 77, Iowa-Grant 34
Drummond 48, South Shore 41
Duluth East, Minn. 50, Superior 44
East Troy 102, Palmyra-Eagle 48
Edgewood 55, Fort Atkinson 33
Evansville 43, Parkview 42
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, West Salem 25
Glenwood City 74, Colfax 61
Janesville Craig 82, Verona Area 66
Jefferson 71, Clinton 66
Juda 68, Monticello 29
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Plymouth 57
Kickapoo 70, La Farge 51
Laconia 70, St. Marys Springs 56
Lake Holcombe 54, New Auburn 28
Lake Mills 56, Lakeside Lutheran 54
Lena 54, Suring 53
Lincoln 71, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52
Lodi 60, Poynette 40
Madison Memorial 49, Beloit Memorial 39
Manitowoc Lutheran 80, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 44
Medford Area 68, Antigo 65
Mercer 56, Ironwood, Mich. 54
Middleton 70, Madison East 61
Milwaukee Hamilton 123, Milwaukee Pulaski 76
Mineral Point 61, Fennimore 49
Mondovi 52, Boyceville 42
Monroe 64, Reedsburg Area 46
Mosinee 80, Northland Pines 72
Mount Horeb 59, Portage 56
New Glarus 87, Cambridge 66
Notre Dame 55, Ashwaubenon 48
Oconomowoc 71, Wisconsin Lutheran 56
Oneida Nation 75, Niagara 59
Ozaukee 54, Howards Grove 52
Pepin/Alma 64, Melrose-Mindoro 59
Peshtigo 88, Wausaukee 40
Potosi 64, River Ridge 56
Prescott 76, Ellsworth 59
Random Lake 66, Reedsville 58
Ripon 71, Kewaskum 31
Saint Croix Central 59, Osceola 49
Sauk Prairie 43, DeForest 39
Sheboygan Area Luth. 68, Mishicot 46
Sheboygan County Christian 73, St. Mary Catholic 51
Shullsburg 58, Highland 38
Solon Springs 65, Hurley 61
Somerset 46, New Richmond 45
Southwestern 55, Cuba City 48
Spring Valley 59, Durand 57
Stoughton 94, Monona Grove 89
University School of Milwaukee 81, Milwaukee School of Languages 62
Watertown 50, West Bend West 42
Waunakee 72, Baraboo 56
Waupun 66, Berlin 33
Wauzeka-Steuben 69, De Soto 66, 2OT
Whitewater 48, Brodhead 47
Wisconsin Heights 62, Marshall 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Grantsburg vs. Luck, ccd.
Altoona 45, Thorp 36
Appleton North 62, Neenah 39
Aquinas 73, Holmen 45
Auburndale 36, Iola-Scandinavia 30
Bangor 54, Royall 13
Cameron 57, Prairie Farm 30
Cashton 59, New Lisbon 46
Clayton 52, Clear Lake 26
De Pere 50, Pulaski 42
Duluth East, Minn. 57, Superior 42
Horicon 61, Hustisford 58
Kiel 60, Roncalli 41
Laona-Wabeno 52, Phelps 45
Little Chute 47, Freedom 44
Luxemburg-Casco 70, Denmark 54
Markesan 53, Pardeeville 33
McDonell Central 66, Stanley-Boyd 25
Mercer 46, Ironwood, Mich. 44
Merrill 51, Rhinelander 37
New London 69, Green Bay East 30
Oconto 44, Sturgeon Bay 21
Oostburg 63, Hilbert 34
Osseo-Fairchild 65, Fall Creek 43
Owen-Withee 64, Colby 48
Pacelli 45, Wild Rose 42
Prentice 45, Rib Lake 38
Princeton/Green Lake 43, Wayland Academy 5
Regis 80, Cadott 20
Richland Center 75, Sauk Prairie 54
St. Croix Falls 54, Prescott 43
Valders 57, Two Rivers 15
West De Pere 56, Shawano Comm. 37
Williams Bay 51, Dodgeland 30
Wrightstown 66, Waupaca 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Grantsburg vs. Luck, ppd.
Antigo 4, Waupaca 0
Arrowhead 9, Whitefish Bay 1
Black River Falls 2, Viroqua 1
Chippewa Falls 11, Menomonie 0
D.C. Everest 6, East Merrill 0
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Rice Lake 2
Janesville 5, Madison Memorial 3
Marshfield 3, Sparta/Mauston 1
Mosinee 6, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2
New Richmond 9, Amery 3
Northland Pines 6, Lakeland 0
Somerset 8, Regis/McDonell 1
Wausau West 7, Stevens Point 2
West Salem/Bangor 2, Tomah 1
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 6, St. Croix Valley Fusion 2
Point-Rapids 6, Northern Edge 1
Superior 7, Eveleth-Gilbert Area, Minn. 4