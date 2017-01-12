High school scores: January 12

BOYS BASKETBALL
Altoona 60, Cadott 45

Amherst 50, Markesan 32

Appleton West 64, Hortonville 61

Assumption 89, Northland Lutheran 53

Barneveld 55, Pecatonica 36

Beaver Dam 74, West Bend East 60

Belleville 81, Waterloo 66

Benton 60, Scales Mound 28

Cassville 71, Belmont 36

Cedar Grove-Belgium 70, Kohler 54

Coleman 65, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40

Crivitz 74, Gillett 52

Darlington 77, Iowa-Grant 34

Drummond 48, South Shore 41

Duluth East, Minn. 50, Superior 44

East Troy 102, Palmyra-Eagle 48

Edgewood 55, Fort Atkinson 33

Evansville 43, Parkview 42

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, West Salem 25

Glenwood City 74, Colfax 61

Janesville Craig 82, Verona Area 66

Jefferson 71, Clinton 66

Juda 68, Monticello 29

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Plymouth 57

Kickapoo 70, La Farge 51

Laconia 70, St. Marys Springs 56

Lake Holcombe 54, New Auburn 28

Lake Mills 56, Lakeside Lutheran 54

Lena 54, Suring 53

Lincoln 71, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52

Lodi 60, Poynette 40

Madison Memorial 49, Beloit Memorial 39

Manitowoc Lutheran 80, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 44

Medford Area 68, Antigo 65

Mercer 56, Ironwood, Mich. 54

Middleton 70, Madison East 61

Milwaukee Hamilton 123, Milwaukee Pulaski 76

Mineral Point 61, Fennimore 49

Mondovi 52, Boyceville 42

Monroe 64, Reedsburg Area 46

Mosinee 80, Northland Pines 72

Mount Horeb 59, Portage 56

New Glarus 87, Cambridge 66

Notre Dame 55, Ashwaubenon 48

Oconomowoc 71, Wisconsin Lutheran 56

Oneida Nation 75, Niagara 59

Ozaukee 54, Howards Grove 52

Pepin/Alma 64, Melrose-Mindoro 59

Peshtigo 88, Wausaukee 40

Potosi 64, River Ridge 56

Prescott 76, Ellsworth 59

Random Lake 66, Reedsville 58

Ripon 71, Kewaskum 31

Saint Croix Central 59, Osceola 49

Sauk Prairie 43, DeForest 39

Sheboygan Area Luth. 68, Mishicot 46

Sheboygan County Christian 73, St. Mary Catholic 51

Shullsburg 58, Highland 38

Solon Springs 65, Hurley 61

Somerset 46, New Richmond 45

Southwestern 55, Cuba City 48

Spring Valley 59, Durand 57

Stoughton 94, Monona Grove 89

University School of Milwaukee 81, Milwaukee School of Languages 62

Watertown 50, West Bend West 42

Waunakee 72, Baraboo 56

Waupun 66, Berlin 33

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, De Soto 66, 2OT

Whitewater 48, Brodhead 47

Wisconsin Heights 62, Marshall 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Grantsburg vs. Luck, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altoona 45, Thorp 36

Appleton North 62, Neenah 39

Aquinas 73, Holmen 45

Auburndale 36, Iola-Scandinavia 30

Bangor 54, Royall 13

Cameron 57, Prairie Farm 30

Cashton 59, New Lisbon 46

Clayton 52, Clear Lake 26

De Pere 50, Pulaski 42

Duluth East, Minn. 57, Superior 42

Horicon 61, Hustisford 58

Kiel 60, Roncalli 41

Laona-Wabeno 52, Phelps 45

Little Chute 47, Freedom 44

Luxemburg-Casco 70, Denmark 54

Markesan 53, Pardeeville 33

McDonell Central 66, Stanley-Boyd 25

Mercer 46, Ironwood, Mich. 44

Merrill 51, Rhinelander 37

New London 69, Green Bay East 30

Oconto 44, Sturgeon Bay 21

Oostburg 63, Hilbert 34

Osseo-Fairchild 65, Fall Creek 43

Owen-Withee 64, Colby 48

Pacelli 45, Wild Rose 42

Prentice 45, Rib Lake 38

Princeton/Green Lake 43, Wayland Academy 5

Regis 80, Cadott 20

Richland Center 75, Sauk Prairie 54

St. Croix Falls 54, Prescott 43

Valders 57, Two Rivers 15

West De Pere 56, Shawano Comm. 37

Williams Bay 51, Dodgeland 30

Wrightstown 66, Waupaca 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Grantsburg vs. Luck, ppd.

BOYS HOCKEY
Antigo 4, Waupaca 0

Arrowhead 9, Whitefish Bay 1

Black River Falls 2, Viroqua 1

Chippewa Falls 11, Menomonie 0

D.C. Everest 6, East Merrill 0

Eau Claire Memorial 5, Rice Lake 2

Janesville 5, Madison Memorial 3

Marshfield 3, Sparta/Mauston 1

Mosinee 6, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2

New Richmond 9, Amery 3

Northland Pines 6, Lakeland 0

Somerset 8, Regis/McDonell 1

Wausau West 7, Stevens Point 2

West Salem/Bangor 2, Tomah 1

GIRLS HOCKEY
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 6, St. Croix Valley Fusion 2

Point-Rapids 6, Northern Edge 1

Superior 7, Eveleth-Gilbert Area, Minn. 4

