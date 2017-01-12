HSHS – Eastern Wisconsin Division cutting 85 positions

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Hospital Sisters Health System – Eastern Wisconsin Division is announcing a reduction in its work force.

The system includes HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; and HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.

A statement from Hospital Sisters Health System – Eastern Wisconsin Division says the company is eliminating about 85 positions–mainly at the non-clinical level.

“In order to meet the changes and challenges in today’s health care environment, we are addressing labor costs through both attrition and a reduction in force,” reads a statement from Therese Pandl, HSHS-Eastern Wisconsin Division President and CEO.

The statement says high-deductible health plans are causing some patients to postpone care, and technology is allowing some patients to stick with outpatient care.

“In addition, we have put a hold on new positions. It is our hope to place as many affected colleagues in open positions within our health system as soon as possible,” says Pandl.