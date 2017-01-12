HSHS – Eastern Wisconsin Division cutting 85 positions

By Published:
Health generic

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Hospital Sisters Health System – Eastern Wisconsin Division is announcing a reduction in its work force.

The system includes HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; and HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.

A statement from Hospital Sisters Health System – Eastern Wisconsin Division says the company is eliminating about 85 positions–mainly at the non-clinical level.

“In order to meet the changes and challenges in today’s health care environment, we are addressing labor costs through both attrition and a reduction in force,” reads a statement from Therese Pandl, HSHS-Eastern Wisconsin Division President and CEO.

The statement says high-deductible health plans are causing some patients to postpone care, and technology is allowing some patients to stick with outpatient care.

“In addition, we have put a hold on new positions. It is our hope to place as many affected colleagues in open positions within our health system as soon as possible,” says Pandl.

 

 

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s