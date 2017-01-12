Lexus Sport Yacht to be built in Pulaski

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) – Marquis Yachts and Toyota are teaming up to bring the Lexus brand and styling to sport boats.

The 42-foot Lexus Sport Yacht was unveiled Thursday in Miami, Florida.

It will be built at Marquis Yacht plant in Pulaski.

The open sport yacht was designed by Lexus designers at Diesel Center Frabetti Design of Italy and engineered by Toyota Motor’s Marine Department in Japan, and that Marquis provided additional engineering, modeling, mold-making, composite structures, metal shop fabrication, upholstery and paint, according to a news release from the company.

Marquis vice president of operations and manufacturing Paul Liss says the sport yacht, which has been described as a “nautical hot rod,” is constructed to meet “aerospace-like tolerances.”

“In building the Lexus Sport Yacht concept, we managed and administered a quality program to their exacting standards and expectations: We’ll apply what we’ve learned to all Marquis and Carver yachts going forward,” Liss said.

“We are honored to have worked side by side with Marquis on this very expressive and unique project for Lexus,” Toyota Marine Department general manager Hioshi Morimitsu said.