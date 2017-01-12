Miami Heat plane skids in Milwaukee

By Published: Updated:
miami-heat-plane-skids-in-milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) – No one was hurt when a charter plane carrying members of the Miami Heat basketball team slid on a taxiway at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

It happened about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. The Heat had arrived in Milwaukee ahead of their game against the Bucks Friday night at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

A similar thing happened to the Minnesota Vikings at Appleton International Airport. On Dec. 23, the team’s plane slid when a rear wheel left the runway on the way to the arrival gate.
The team, in town to play the Green Bay Packers, had to wait on the plane for several hours before they could begin the process of disembarking. They lost to the Packers the next day.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s