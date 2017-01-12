miami-heat-plane-skids-in-milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) – No one was hurt when a charter plane carrying members of the Miami Heat basketball team slid on a taxiway at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

Upon landing in Milwaukee tonight the team plane slid while taxiing but never left the pavement. Everyone on board has deplaned and is ok. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 12, 2017

It happened about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. The Heat had arrived in Milwaukee ahead of their game against the Bucks Friday night at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

A similar thing happened to the Minnesota Vikings at Appleton International Airport. On Dec. 23, the team’s plane slid when a rear wheel left the runway on the way to the arrival gate.

The team, in town to play the Green Bay Packers, had to wait on the plane for several hours before they could begin the process of disembarking. They lost to the Packers the next day.