Nintendo unveils details of new game system, Nintendo Switch

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo Co. said Friday that its Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29,980 yen (about $260) in Japan, starting March 3.

The Kyoto-based maker of Super Mario and Pokemon games made the announcement in Tokyo.

It said the console will sell for $299.99 in North America. The company said customers would need to ask retailers in Europe for prices there.

Anticipation has been growing ahead of the release of the Switch. Nintendo has shown players with a handheld whose remote controller section with buttons detaches from the left and right sides of the main part of the display.

Players can play the device as a regular handheld, place the display on a table, or use the screen of a TV set, connecting by wireless.

Here's a look at a few of the ways you can play #NintendoSwitch: pic.twitter.com/amJIC17RMK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2017

A new entry in the Legend of Zelda series will be on sale March 3 as well.

Nintendo says more than 80 games are currently in development by 30 game companies, including sequels to Splatoon and Xenoblade.

The list also includes EA Sports FIFA and a new Super Mario title, Super Mario Odyssey, which brings Mario into our world — but these games won’t be ready until later this year.

Mario’s hat looks quite unusual. What role will it play in this adventure…? Coming to #NintendoSwitch Holiday 2017. #SuperMarioOdyssey pic.twitter.com/c0SwnRAbo9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2017

Nintendo will be hoping the Switch will buttress a turnaround after disappointing sales of the Wii U and the 3DS handheld.