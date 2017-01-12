Oshkosh West and North closed due to “unconfirmed threat”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh West and North High Schools will be closed Thursday due to an “unconfirmed threat”, according to the school district.

The following message was sent to parents and posted on social media:

“This is the Oshkosh Area School District. Due to a unconfirmed threat, Oshkosh West and Oshkosh North High Schools will be closed for Thursday, January 12th. More information will be provided as it is made available.”

Action 2 News is working to get more information and will update this report.