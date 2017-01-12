Police: Fox Crossing man’s death does not appear suspicious

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – Police say the death of a man whose body was found in a Fox Crossing ditch does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The autopsy on John Schaus, 54, didn’t find a cause of death, but Fox Crossing investigators believe it could have been caused by a medical condition or natural causes.

Officers are still waiting on a toxicology report.

Schaus’ body was found Jan. 3 in a ditch off East Shady Lane.

Authorities believe Schaus was out walking in the area — something investigators learned he did regularly — at the time of his death.