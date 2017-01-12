Report: Chargers leaving San Diego for Los Angeles

NEW YORK (AP) – The Chargers reportedly are ready to bolt San Diego.

ESPN.com said Wednesday that the Chargers plan to announce as early as today that they are moving to Los Angeles. According to the report, the Chargers have notified team owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (guh-DEHL’) of their intent to relocate for the 2017 season. However, the website added that nothing was final.

A team employee has told The Associated Press that the Chargers have called a staff meeting today.

The report comes as the deadline for the Chargers to exercise their relocation option was extended two days to Jan. 17 by the NFL. That decision was made because the 15th falls on a Sunday and Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

The league’s stadium and finance committees met for about 3½ hours Wednesday to discuss relocation of the Chargers and Raiders. Should the Chargers actually decide to stay put, the Raiders could invade the L.A. market unless owner Mark Davis ships the team to Las Vegas as he has previously indicated.