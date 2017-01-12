Third suspect charged in series of gas station robberies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A third suspect in a series of armed robberies at Green Bay gas stations was formally charged Thursday, and a judge ordered him held on bond.

Dujuan Vales was arrested last month with Effriam Bowers Jr. and Hunter Haupt.

Descriptions of two suspects and a vehicle after an armed robbery at a gas station on University Avenue, and the realization that one of the robbers knew where to look for a hidden cash drawer, led investigators to the three men.

Vales appeared in Brown County court and was charged with one count of armed robbery as a party to a crime and a repeater, due to an unrelated felony conviction in Outagamie County.

Vales is due back in court next week.