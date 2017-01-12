Wausau girl meets identical twin for first time on ‘GMA’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) – Separated at birth, and by thousands of miles, a 10-year Wausau girl and her identical twin sister met for the first time Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, born in China, were separated at 15 months when they were adopted by two different American families.

The story was first reported by our sister station WAOW. While doing some research, Audrey’s mom, Jen, found a baby photo of her daughter and another child in China. Jen thought they looked like twins. After some digging, she found out the other girl in that picture was indeed her little girl’s twin sister.

Jen Doering went to Facebook to find Gracie’s mom, Nicole Rainsberry. The Rainsberry family lives in Washington state.

The girls have been chatting on Facetime, but Wednesday was the first time they met in person.

“It felt like there was somebody missing,” Audrey said on Good Morning America. “Now, it’s complete.”

WAOW reports that the Doering and Rainsberry families received vouchers from Expedia so they can travel to see each other.

