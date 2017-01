GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Police say a 66-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck crossing the street on Green Bay’s west side Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the intersection of Lombardi Avenue and S. Ashland Avenue.

The woman was transported to a hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash but they’ve appeared to rule out alcohol as a factor.