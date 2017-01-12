Yamaha recalls snowmobiles with turbo kits for crash and fire risk

CYPRESS, Calif. (WBAY) – Yamaha is recalling 400 snowmobiles equipped with a dealer-installed turbo kit after 40 reports of engine damage that can result in crashes and fires.

The recall specifically involves the 2016 model SR Viper snowmobiles with the Mountain Performance (MPI) Turbo Kit sold by Yamaha. Snowmobiles made for the 2016 model year will have the letter “G” in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN) which can be found stamped on the frame (tunnel) near the right foot well.

The snowmobiles were sold since August 2015 for $12,800 to $14,100, and the turbo kits cost another $3,300.

The turbocharger over-boost can cause severe engine damage. No injuries were reported in the incidents.

Owners should stop using these snowmobiles immediately and contact a local Yamaha dealer to schedule a free repair. Call Yamaha toll-free at 1-800-962-7926 or visit www.yamahamotorsports.com.