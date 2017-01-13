Burglary ring suspects make first court appearance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Two of four suspects in what prosecutors call a “ring of burglaries” made their first appearances in Brown County court Friday.

Ethan Alberts and Crystal White, both 24, are being held on probable cause, suspected of burglarizing dozens of storage units throughout the county.

They were arrested after a months-long investigation that began in November.

In court, prosecutors suggested some of the burglaries were to pay for drug habits. They say Alberts sold some stolen firearms for methamphetamine.

Alberts apologized to the court for his actions.

“Without promise, without anything, I felt terrible about my actions and I came forward without anyone even knowing they’re investigating these burglaries, and I came forth and confessed. I knew my actions were very wrong and I feel terrible. I have had a drug problem and I have since been clean since I went to jail in December,” he said.

Alberts was granted a $10,000 signature bond because of his behavior.

White was held on a $10,000 cash bond.