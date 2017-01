Suamico, Wis. (WBAY) – Firefighters handle an overnight house fire in Suamico. Fire crews were called to the house on the 13000 block of Velp Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday.

An Action 2 News photojournalist on the scene says the fire appeared to be mostly out by 2:30 a.m.

Crews were working on clean up and checking for hot spots. Smoke had been visible from the attic.

No word on if any one was hurt, or how the fire started.