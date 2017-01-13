Fish and chirps? Crickets make leap in demand as a protein

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) – Farmers are raising alternative livestock they say are more ecologically sound than meat but that are sure to bug some people out: crickets.

Interest in edible insects was fueled by a 2013 report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Since then, the number of producers of foods containing crickets – from protein bars to chips and pasta sauce – has jumped from zero to about 20 in the United States, while U.S. cricket farms have grown to about a half dozen.

Tomorrow’s Harvest in Williston, Vermont, is among the new cricket farms that don’t use much space to raise the protein-packed food. Steve Swanson raises the crickets in boxes in his basement and has just started selling cricket protein powder online.

