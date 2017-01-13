Fox River Trail goes into a ‘Frenzy’ Friday night

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A new outdoor winter event kicks off Friday night in downtown Green Bay.

Frenzy on the Fox features a 5K Run/Walk and a bike ride on the Fox River Trail.

The Run/Walk gets started at 7 p.m. in front of Broken Spoke Bike Studio on the City Deck. The bike ride follows at 8 p.m.

Organizers say this is a celebration of the Brown County Board’s vote to remove snow along the popular recreational trail.

The city’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department and community organization Live54218 want to create more outdoor events in the winter.

“We’re really trying to create some cool and unique opportunities for the community to live a healthy lifestyle,” said Ann Moeller, recreation supervisor. “It kind of started with our Fit in the Parks fitness series during the summer. We wanted to look at how we could expand those offerings throughout the year.”

Mario Gonzalez of Live54218 says,”The fact that we’re over 200 people coming out on a Friday night in the middle of January says something. They want to be out here using the trail.”

Festival Foods is donating cookies to give walkers, bikers, and runners around the route. Hot chocolate will be provided at the end. “Swag bags” will be given out to participants.

There are registration fees for Frenzy on the Fox. CLICK HERE for everything you need to know.