High School Scores: Friday, January 13

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 67, Wild Rose 53

Antigo 76, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69

Aquinas 53, Holmen 39

Ashland 61, Washburn 57

Bangor 73, Hillsboro 44

Bay Port 96, Green Bay Preble 49

Brookfield East 67, Brookfield Central 60

Brown Deer 84, South Milwaukee 43

Burlington 76, Wilmot Union 69

Cameron 47, Clear Lake 29

Cedar Grove-Belgium 69, Kewaskum 55

Cedarburg 64, Grafton 58

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 65, Spooner 51

Colby 65, Granton 48

Columbus Catholic 74, Neillsville 57

Cornell 65, Birchwood 32

Deerfield 62, Johnson Creek 29

Destiny 81, Milwaukee Academy of Science 62

Eau Claire North 62, Chippewa Falls 52

Elkhorn Area 66, Badger 34

Flambeau 81, Winter 57

Franklin 68, Kenosha Tremper 59

Germantown 73, Port Washington 54

Green Bay Southwest 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 64

Greenfield 61, Cudahy 48

Greenwood 68, Gilman 56

Hayward 60, Bloomer 57

Iola-Scandinavia 55, Edgar 45

Janesville Oakhill Christian 71, Manhattan (Community Christian), Ill. 55

Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha West 65

Kiel 68, Chilton 40

Kimberly 85, Fond du Lac 70

La Crosse Central 94, Sparta 71

Lake Holcombe 66, Bruce 50

Little Chute 57, Oconto Falls 44

Luck 59, Frederic 44

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Clintonville 49

Markesan 63, Horicon 54

Marquette University 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 60

Marshfield 52, Wausau West 49

Mauston 88, Wautoma 57

Mayville 56, Saint Lawrence Seminary 37

McDonell Central 57, Regis 53

Menomonee Falls 82, Hamilton 37

Milw. Bay View 69, Milwaukee Marshall 65

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 75, Milwaukee Madison 54

Milwaukee Riverside University 47, Milwaukee South 33

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 54, University Lake/Trinity 39

Milwaukee School of Languages 84, Milwaukee Golda Meir 67

Mukwonago 82, Catholic Memorial 65

Muskego 67, Waukesha North 58

New Berlin Eisenhower 67, New Berlin West 60

New Holstein 86, Roncalli 64

New London 50, Green Bay East 46

Nicolet 79, Milwaukee Lutheran 76

Northwestern 63, Ladysmith 27

Oak Creek 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 44

Oakfield 64, Wayland Academy 57

Onalaska 70, Tomah 68

Oshkosh North 93, Kaukauna 80

Owen-Withee 65, Loyal 64

Pardeeville 87, Valley Christian 78

Pewaukee 92, Wauwatosa West 60

Phillips 70, Abbotsford 53

Pius XI Catholic 58, Greendale 48

Prairie du Chien 66, River Valley 55

Prairie Farm 45, Clayton 38

Prentice 76, Rib Lake 71

Prescott 53, River Falls 51

Princeton/Green Lake 66, Central Wisconsin Christian 56

Pulaski 64, De Pere 41

Racine Case 82, Kenosha Bradford 52

Racine Horlick 75, Racine Park 45

Racine Lutheran 57, Catholic Central 47

Randolph 58, Lourdes Academy 42

Rhinelander 55, Merrill 47, OT

Rice Lake 67, Menomonie 58

Rio 69, Dodgeland 55

Royall 64, Brookwood 53

Slinger 45, Hartford Union 43

Stanley-Boyd 73, Osseo-Fairchild 46

Stevens Point 72, Wausau East 63

Stratford 62, Newman Catholic 51

Sturgeon Bay 85, Shiocton 58

Thorp 59, Fall Creek 31

Turner 72, McFarland 50

Union Grove 53, Waterford 41

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 61, Union Grove Christian 15

Wauwatosa East 63, West Allis Central 52

Webster 69, Siren 64

Whitefish Bay 82, Homestead 71

Whitnall 83, Shorewood 47

Williams Bay 67, Fall River 59

Wisconsin Dells 73, Westfield Area 37

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, D.C. Everest 47

Wonewoc-Center 65, New Lisbon 48

Wrightstown 79, Marinette 73

Xavier 81, Seymour 48

Young Coggs Prep 85, Eastbrook Academy 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albany 58, Pecatonica 22

Almond-Bancroft 71, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 33

Amherst 41, Newman Catholic 26

Arrowhead 61, Waukesha South 32

Ashland 53, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 30

Augusta 60, Gilmanton 15

Beaver Dam 96, Hartford Union 45

Belleville 66, Waterloo 62

Benton 59, Potosi 53

Big Foot 69, Palmyra-Eagle 44

Birchwood 41, Cornell 22

Brodhead 57, Parkview 35

Brookfield Central 44, Brookfield East 37

Bruce 76, Lake Holcombe 41

Cassville 37, Belmont 33

Cedar Grove-Belgium 53, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 33

Clinton 37, Turner 36

Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29

Colfax 56, Mondovi 49

Columbus 53, Watertown Luther Prep 48

Crandon 50, Menominee Indian 36

Crivitz 60, Niagara 49

Cudahy 48, Greenfield 34

D.C. Everest 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 74

Darlington 78, Fennimore 35

DeForest 53, Portage 34

Divine Savior 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 34

Dominican 60, Saint Thomas More 44

Durand 52, Boyceville 36

Eau Claire North 57, Chippewa Falls 45

Edgewood 48, Reedsburg Area 33

Elk Mound 79, Glenwood City 27

Elmwood/Plum City 41, Spring Valley 29

Flambeau 90, Winter 27

Franklin 39, Kenosha Tremper 35

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 48, Black River Falls 28

Germantown 80, Port Washington 58

Green Bay Southwest 55, Manitowoc Lincoln 49

Hamilton 44, Menomonee Falls 35

Homestead 52, Whitefish Bay 44

Hudson 59, Eau Claire Memorial 52, OT

Independence 53, Whitehall 13

Ironwood, Mich. 50, Solon Springs 35

Ithaca 60, Weston 23

Janesville Craig 48, Madison La Follette 39

Jefferson 53, Evansville 45

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46, Racine St. Catherine’s 39

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Kewaskum 50

Kewaunee 63, Gibraltar 42

Kickapoo 46, La Farge 31

Lake Country Lutheran 44, University School of Milwaukee 33

Lakeland 60, Medford Area 55

Lakeside Lutheran 66, Lodi 33

Lena 32, Coleman 25

Lincoln 60, Blair-Taylor 49

Madison West 55, Beloit Memorial 45

Marathon 61, Northland Lutheran 29

Marshfield 70, Wausau West 66

Martin Luther 48, Shoreland Lutheran 26

Mayville 53, North Fond du Lac 47

McFarland 70, Edgerton 59

Menomonie 68, Rice Lake 58

Milton 52, Oregon 45

Milwaukee Golda Meir 84, Milwaukee South 32

Milwaukee King 70, Milwaukee Vincent 49

Milwaukee Lutheran 67, Nicolet 52

Milwaukee Madison 58, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 55

Milwaukee Riverside University 56, Milw. Washington 52

Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 44

Mishicot 55, Sheboygan County Christian 37

Monroe 60, Monona Grove 59

Mosinee 61, Antigo 59

Mukwonago 60, Catholic Memorial 42

Nekoosa 34, Adams-Friendship 33

New Auburn 83, Lac Courte Oreilles 22

New Berlin West 41, New Berlin Eisenhower 33

Northland Pines 54, Tomahawk 23

Oak Creek 64, Kenosha Indian Trail 31

Oostburg 42, Sheboygan Lutheran 31

Osceola 49, Ellsworth 38

Ozaukee 42, Kohler 28

Phelps 54, Florence 37

Pius XI Catholic 72, Greendale 34

Platteville 69, Dodgeville 46

Plymouth 72, Berlin 23

Poynette 53, Lake Mills 43

Racine Case 52, Kenosha Bradford 48

Racine Horlick 70, Racine Park 45

Racine Lutheran 58, Catholic Central 44

Reedsville 48, Hilbert 33

Richland Center 72, Lancaster 47

Ripon 52, Campbellsport 51

River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 28

Sauk Prairie 73, Baraboo 63

Seneca 60, North Crawford 25

Shullsburg 57, River Ridge 33

Slinger 55, West Bend West 41

Somerset 52, Amery 44

South Shore 60, Hurley 35

St. Marys Springs 61, Lomira 54

Stevens Point 81, Wausau East 69

Stoughton 60, Fort Atkinson 28

Sun Prairie 65, Madison East 57

Union Grove 56, Waterford 38

Verona Area 44, Janesville Parker 40

Watertown 45, Oconomowoc 38

Waunakee 41, Mount Horeb 40

Waupun 63, Winneconne 34

Wautoma 42, Mauston 36

Wauwatosa East 59, West Allis Central 45

Wauzeka-Steuben 47, De Soto 43

Whitnall 45, Shorewood 42

Wilmot Union 53, Burlington 47

Wisconsin Dells 64, Westfield Area 17

Wisconsin Heights 56, New Glarus 46

Wisconsin Lutheran 57, West Bend East 33

BOYS HOCKEY
Madison West 5, Oregon 3

McFarland 2, Sauk Prairie 1

Medford Area 7, Chequamegon/Phillips 2

Monona Grove 6, Milton 0

Neenah/Hortonville 5, Fox Cities 1

Sun Prairie 3, Kenosha 0

University School of Milwaukee 8, Greendale 1

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 4, Baraboo/Portage 1

Northland Pines 6, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 3

GIRLS HOCKEY
Central Wisconsin 9, Appleton United 0

