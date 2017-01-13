High School Scores: Friday, January 13

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner
Almond-Bancroft 67, Wild Rose 53
Antigo 76, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69
Aquinas 53, Holmen 39
Ashland 61, Washburn 57
Bangor 73, Hillsboro 44
Bay Port 96, Green Bay Preble 49
Brookfield East 67, Brookfield Central 60
Brown Deer 84, South Milwaukee 43
Burlington 76, Wilmot Union 69
Cameron 47, Clear Lake 29
Cedar Grove-Belgium 69, Kewaskum 55
Cedarburg 64, Grafton 58
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 65, Spooner 51
Colby 65, Granton 48
Columbus Catholic 74, Neillsville 57
Cornell 65, Birchwood 32
Deerfield 62, Johnson Creek 29
Destiny 81, Milwaukee Academy of Science 62
Eau Claire North 62, Chippewa Falls 52
Elkhorn Area 66, Badger 34
Flambeau 81, Winter 57
Franklin 68, Kenosha Tremper 59
Germantown 73, Port Washington 54
Green Bay Southwest 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 64
Greenfield 61, Cudahy 48
Greenwood 68, Gilman 56
Hayward 60, Bloomer 57
Iola-Scandinavia 55, Edgar 45
Janesville Oakhill Christian 71, Manhattan (Community Christian), Ill. 55
Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha West 65
Kiel 68, Chilton 40
Kimberly 85, Fond du Lac 70
La Crosse Central 94, Sparta 71
Lake Holcombe 66, Bruce 50
Little Chute 57, Oconto Falls 44
Luck 59, Frederic 44
Luxemburg-Casco 74, Clintonville 49
Markesan 63, Horicon 54
Marquette University 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 60
Marshfield 52, Wausau West 49
Mauston 88, Wautoma 57
Mayville 56, Saint Lawrence Seminary 37
McDonell Central 57, Regis 53
Menomonee Falls 82, Hamilton 37
Milw. Bay View 69, Milwaukee Marshall 65
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 75, Milwaukee Madison 54
Milwaukee Riverside University 47, Milwaukee South 33
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 54, University Lake/Trinity 39
Milwaukee School of Languages 84, Milwaukee Golda Meir 67
Mukwonago 82, Catholic Memorial 65
Muskego 67, Waukesha North 58
New Berlin Eisenhower 67, New Berlin West 60
New Holstein 86, Roncalli 64
New London 50, Green Bay East 46
Nicolet 79, Milwaukee Lutheran 76
Northwestern 63, Ladysmith 27
Oak Creek 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 44
Oakfield 64, Wayland Academy 57
Onalaska 70, Tomah 68
Oshkosh North 93, Kaukauna 80
Owen-Withee 65, Loyal 64
Pardeeville 87, Valley Christian 78
Pewaukee 92, Wauwatosa West 60
Phillips 70, Abbotsford 53
Pius XI Catholic 58, Greendale 48
Prairie du Chien 66, River Valley 55
Prairie Farm 45, Clayton 38
Prentice 76, Rib Lake 71
Prescott 53, River Falls 51
Princeton/Green Lake 66, Central Wisconsin Christian 56
Pulaski 64, De Pere 41
Racine Case 82, Kenosha Bradford 52
Racine Horlick 75, Racine Park 45
Racine Lutheran 57, Catholic Central 47
Randolph 58, Lourdes Academy 42
Rhinelander 55, Merrill 47, OT
Rice Lake 67, Menomonie 58
Rio 69, Dodgeland 55
Royall 64, Brookwood 53
Slinger 45, Hartford Union 43
Stanley-Boyd 73, Osseo-Fairchild 46
Stevens Point 72, Wausau East 63
Stratford 62, Newman Catholic 51
Sturgeon Bay 85, Shiocton 58
Thorp 59, Fall Creek 31
Turner 72, McFarland 50
Union Grove 53, Waterford 41
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 61, Union Grove Christian 15
Wauwatosa East 63, West Allis Central 52
Webster 69, Siren 64
Whitefish Bay 82, Homestead 71
Whitnall 83, Shorewood 47
Williams Bay 67, Fall River 59
Wisconsin Dells 73, Westfield Area 37
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, D.C. Everest 47
Wonewoc-Center 65, New Lisbon 48
Wrightstown 79, Marinette 73
Xavier 81, Seymour 48
Young Coggs Prep 85, Eastbrook Academy 49
Albany 58, Pecatonica 22
Almond-Bancroft 71, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 33
Amherst 41, Newman Catholic 26
Arrowhead 61, Waukesha South 32
Ashland 53, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 30
Augusta 60, Gilmanton 15
Beaver Dam 96, Hartford Union 45
Belleville 66, Waterloo 62
Benton 59, Potosi 53
Big Foot 69, Palmyra-Eagle 44
Birchwood 41, Cornell 22
Brodhead 57, Parkview 35
Brookfield Central 44, Brookfield East 37
Bruce 76, Lake Holcombe 41
Cassville 37, Belmont 33
Cedar Grove-Belgium 53, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 33
Clinton 37, Turner 36
Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29
Colfax 56, Mondovi 49
Columbus 53, Watertown Luther Prep 48
Crandon 50, Menominee Indian 36
Crivitz 60, Niagara 49
Cudahy 48, Greenfield 34
D.C. Everest 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 74
Darlington 78, Fennimore 35
DeForest 53, Portage 34
Divine Savior 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 34
Dominican 60, Saint Thomas More 44
Durand 52, Boyceville 36
Eau Claire North 57, Chippewa Falls 45
Edgewood 48, Reedsburg Area 33
Elk Mound 79, Glenwood City 27
Elmwood/Plum City 41, Spring Valley 29
Flambeau 90, Winter 27
Franklin 39, Kenosha Tremper 35
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 48, Black River Falls 28
Germantown 80, Port Washington 58
Green Bay Southwest 55, Manitowoc Lincoln 49
Hamilton 44, Menomonee Falls 35
Homestead 52, Whitefish Bay 44
Hudson 59, Eau Claire Memorial 52, OT
Independence 53, Whitehall 13
Ironwood, Mich. 50, Solon Springs 35
Ithaca 60, Weston 23
Janesville Craig 48, Madison La Follette 39
Jefferson 53, Evansville 45
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46, Racine St. Catherine’s 39
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Kewaskum 50
Kewaunee 63, Gibraltar 42
Kickapoo 46, La Farge 31
Lake Country Lutheran 44, University School of Milwaukee 33
Lakeland 60, Medford Area 55
Lakeside Lutheran 66, Lodi 33
Lena 32, Coleman 25
Lincoln 60, Blair-Taylor 49
Madison West 55, Beloit Memorial 45
Marathon 61, Northland Lutheran 29
Marshfield 70, Wausau West 66
Martin Luther 48, Shoreland Lutheran 26
Mayville 53, North Fond du Lac 47
McFarland 70, Edgerton 59
Menomonie 68, Rice Lake 58
Milton 52, Oregon 45
Milwaukee Golda Meir 84, Milwaukee South 32
Milwaukee King 70, Milwaukee Vincent 49
Milwaukee Lutheran 67, Nicolet 52
Milwaukee Madison 58, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 55
Milwaukee Riverside University 56, Milw. Washington 52
Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 44
Mishicot 55, Sheboygan County Christian 37
Monroe 60, Monona Grove 59
Mosinee 61, Antigo 59
Mukwonago 60, Catholic Memorial 42
Nekoosa 34, Adams-Friendship 33
New Auburn 83, Lac Courte Oreilles 22
New Berlin West 41, New Berlin Eisenhower 33
Northland Pines 54, Tomahawk 23
Oak Creek 64, Kenosha Indian Trail 31
Oostburg 42, Sheboygan Lutheran 31
Osceola 49, Ellsworth 38
Ozaukee 42, Kohler 28
Phelps 54, Florence 37
Pius XI Catholic 72, Greendale 34
Platteville 69, Dodgeville 46
Plymouth 72, Berlin 23
Poynette 53, Lake Mills 43
Racine Case 52, Kenosha Bradford 48
Racine Horlick 70, Racine Park 45
Racine Lutheran 58, Catholic Central 44
Reedsville 48, Hilbert 33
Richland Center 72, Lancaster 47
Ripon 52, Campbellsport 51
River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 28
Sauk Prairie 73, Baraboo 63
Seneca 60, North Crawford 25
Shullsburg 57, River Ridge 33
Slinger 55, West Bend West 41
Somerset 52, Amery 44
South Shore 60, Hurley 35
St. Marys Springs 61, Lomira 54
Stevens Point 81, Wausau East 69
Stoughton 60, Fort Atkinson 28
Sun Prairie 65, Madison East 57
Union Grove 56, Waterford 38
Verona Area 44, Janesville Parker 40
Watertown 45, Oconomowoc 38
Waunakee 41, Mount Horeb 40
Waupun 63, Winneconne 34
Wautoma 42, Mauston 36
Wauwatosa East 59, West Allis Central 45
Wauzeka-Steuben 47, De Soto 43
Whitnall 45, Shorewood 42
Wilmot Union 53, Burlington 47
Wisconsin Dells 64, Westfield Area 17
Wisconsin Heights 56, New Glarus 46
Wisconsin Lutheran 57, West Bend East 33
Madison West 5, Oregon 3
McFarland 2, Sauk Prairie 1
Medford Area 7, Chequamegon/Phillips 2
Monona Grove 6, Milton 0
Neenah/Hortonville 5, Fox Cities 1
Sun Prairie 3, Kenosha 0
University School of Milwaukee 8, Greendale 1
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 4, Baraboo/Portage 1
Northland Pines 6, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 3
Central Wisconsin 9, Appleton United 0