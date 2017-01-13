Manitowoc torn between cheering for Packers vs. Doug Free

At least one member of the Dallas Cowboys might generate a few cheers in Northeast Wisconsin.

Veteran offensive tackle Doug Free is a 2002 graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc.

When Doug Free takes the field in Dallas Sunday, against the Packers it won’t go unnoticed by the football coaches at Lincoln High School in Manitowoc where Free played on the varsity team starting as a freshmen.

“He was a big man, in a running back’s body. He had some of the best feet. He was one of the fastest guys on the team,” said head football coach Rick Ducat.

A jersey and a plague on display at the entrance to the school field house remind visitors of Free’s football contribution.

After leaving Manitowoc– he played for Northern Illinois before being drafted in the fourth round by Dallas in 2007.

Lincoln Senior Braedon Bandt said,”Doug Free is always this guy to look up to especially being an alum here and I don’t know, just cool to look at, and I look at what Doug Free is doing each week seeing, how their playing, but I don’t know as long as the Packers get the W, that’s all I really care about.”

School officials say Free still comes back to visit a couple of times a year.

For the kids who participate in athletics– he is a huge inspiration.

Still– most people say there’s not much debate, over who they hope wins on Sunday.

“I think most people here want him to do well. If they don’t get a sack on Doug Free, that’s great, but as long as the other tackle gives up sacks, and we win that game, that even better, but he’s just a proud part of Lincoln High School,” said assistant football coach Biff Hansen.